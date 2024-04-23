Canucks wives and girlfriends have custom matching jackets for playoffs

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.
The wives and girlfriends of players on the Vancouver Canucks have been showing off some new playoff jackets as of late.
The group is taking part in what’s become a tradition around the league where they all order and wear custom matching playoff jackets.
The jackets follow the team’s blue and green colour scheme and feature the classic stick-in-rink logo on the arm. The word “Vancouver” is on the front, and the team name and the orca logo are on the back.
Fans got a good look at the new outfit on Annica Englund’s Instagram, which has over 150,000 followers. The social media influencer is married to centre Elias Lindholm.
View this post on Instagram
Other details on the jacket include the player’s signature and number on the front collar and their name under the back of the collar. They look similar to a varsity jacket.
The wives and girlfriends had plenty of time to design the jackets as the Canucks were among the league’s best teams all season long and clinched a playoff spot well before the end of the season.
The team started its playoff journey on the right foot with a 4-2 comeback win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night. It was the first playoff game at Rogers Arena in nearly a decade.
Englund’s husband, Lindholm, had a great performance in the first game.
Game 2 of the Canucks first-round series against the Predators starts tonight at 7 PT. The home team will be without star goalie Thatcher Demko who is questionable to return this series with a knee injury.