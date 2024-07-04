6 Canucks wingers who could play with Pettersson next season

When the Vancouver Canucks were eliminated from last year’s playoffs, one of the big issues they had to face was the lack of suitable wingers for Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson, the supremely talented Swedish superstar who will count for $11.6 million against the cap next year, was forced to play with wingers who struggled to finish his chances.

The Canucks need to find better players for Pettersson’s line and they picked up some intriguing options in free agency. Here are six players who could do the job next season.

1. Jake DeBrusk

2023-24 stats: 80 GP, 19 G, 21 A, 40 PTS (Boston Bruins)

80 GP, 19 G, 21 A, 40 PTS (Boston Bruins) Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 198 pounds

The Canucks big free agent addition should get first crack at playing next to Pettersson. Patrik Allvin said that they acquired DeBrusk for that role and the winger’s encouraging goal-scoring numbers lend optimism to him being a good fit.

If DeBrusk and Pettersson are a great match, the team will still need to find another winger to ride shotgun with them. If the Canucks find that DeBrusk is a better fit alongside Miller, which may be the case, then they’ll need two others from this list.

2. Nils Höglander

2023-24 stats: 80 GP, 24 G, 12 A, 36 PTS

80 GP, 24 G, 12 A, 36 PTS Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 185 pounds

Nils Höglander is the most obvious name on this list, as he and Pettersson spent a lot of time together last season. Höglander finished with 24 goals, easily eclipsing his previous career high of 13, and offers a lot of high-end skill.

While Höglander didn’t have a very good showing in the playoffs, he showed enough chemistry beside Pettersson during the regular season that he should get another shot there next year.

3. Kiefer Sherwood

2023-24 stats: 68 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 PTS (Nashville Predators)

68 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 PTS (Nashville Predators) Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 194 pounds

Kiefer Sherwood is another one of the Canucks recent free-agent acquisitions who could also be a fit alongside Pettersson. While he has typically played a bottom-six role in the NHL, he scored well over a point per game in the AHL and has shown offensive pop at other levels.

The 6-foot winger brings a ton of energy and can get on the forecheck to free up pucks, a skill that complements Pettersson’s game. Sherwood could be a sneaky pick to fit well on the Swedish superstar’s line.

4. Danton Heinen

2023-24 stats: 74 GP, 17 G, 19 A, 36 PTS (Boston Bruins)

74 GP, 17 G, 19 A, 36 PTS (Boston Bruins) Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds

Many are pencilling in local-born Danton Heinen to play with Miller, but he could actually be a better fit elsewhere in the lineup. His 6-foot-2 frame could add some size to Pettersson’s line.

The main concern about playing Heinen with Pettersson is the winger’s lack of finishing ability. He hasn’t had a 20-goal season in the NHL yet and is more similar to some of the players Pettersson struggled with last year.

5. Vasily Podkolzin

2023-24 stats: 19 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 PTS

19 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 PTS Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 190 pounds

The clock is ticking for Vasily Podkolzin. The former first-round pick has failed to make a huge impact in the NHL, but he shows flashes of being able to put it all together.

It would be huge for the Canucks if Podkolzin could take a step forward and provide some offensive pop this season. He doesn’t need to be a 20-goal guy, but if he is not an offensive black hole, his forechecking would be very effective next to Pettersson.

6. Dakota Joshua

2023-24 stats: 63 GP, 18 G, 14 A, 32 PTS

63 GP, 18 G, 14 A, 32 PTS Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 206 pounds

While the fit of Dakota Joshua next to Pettersson seemingly makes a lot of sense, these two players are rarely ever on the ice at the same time. They played just 40 minutes of five-on-five hockey together last season.

The Canucks just gave Joshua a brand new contract, and they’ll likely give him some looks in the top-six next year. Positioned beside Pettersson could be the perfect fit for the hulking winger.