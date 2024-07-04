Oilers relieved to see Lindholm leave Pacific Division: report

Vancouver Canucks fans might be sad about it, but Edmonton Oilers management is thrilled to see Elias Lindholm out of the Pacific Division.

The Oilers have seen Lindholm a ton over the years, as the 29-year-old spent parts of six seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2018 to 2024. Though he did wind up getting traded in late January, it happened to be to another Oilers rival in the Canucks.

Despite having a down season offensively, Lindholm continued to do the little things, particularly defensively, that oftentimes go unnoticed but make him a very difficult player to go up against. That’s exactly what led the Boston Bruins to sign Lindholm as a free agent just days ago to a seven-year deal, which, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, made the Oilers brass quite happy.

“The Oilers front office told me privately that they were glad they’re not going to have to see him again in that division,” Seravalli said on Sportsnet 960’s Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg. “They felt like he was a true pain in the arse to play against.”

Though Lindholm’s production has been inconsistent over the years, the fact that the Oilers are happy to see him go shows what a solid player he is. The Canucks certainly wanted him back, just like the Flames wanted to re-sign him last October, though it seems he had different plans.

As for the Canucks, they were able to make several other signings on the opening day of free agency, most notably giving Jake DeBrusk a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. The Flames, on the other hand, have changed direction and are in the early stages of a rebuild, while Lindholm joins a Bruins team that is a true contender in the Eastern Conference.