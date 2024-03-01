Canucks send winger Arshdeep Bains back to AHL

Arshdeep Bains’ tenure with the Vancouver Canucks is done for now.

The organization announced today that they’ve sent the winger back to the AHL to play with the Abbotsford Canucks.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Arshdeep Bains has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2024

The 23-year-old failed to record any points during his five games with the big club.

The local product was given some great opportunities while with the Canucks, including the chance to play alongside J.T. Miller, as well as significant time on the power play.

Bains has been one of the best AHL players this season, leading Abbotsford with 39 points in 42 games. He was also named AHL All-Star MVP after scoring the game-winning goal in the event.

Unfortunately for Bains, his time in the NHL coincided with the Canucks’ worst stretch. Head coach Rick Tocchet spoke a bit about the young player’s first exposure to the NHL being during this tough stretch for the team.

“You’ve just got to make sure he’s insulated. A young guy like that, you’ve got to make sure you’re around him,” said the head coach about Bains after a recent 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. “Talk to him. ‘Hey, this is part of it.’ Unfortunately he’s been a part of more of the losing but it’s good as long as he’s insulated, I don’t want him by himself. 100%, no way. He’s too good of a kid and player.”

Bains will now go back to helping Abbotsford prepare for their upcoming postseason run. The AHL team is currently in a playoff spot and will greatly appreciate having one of their best players back on the roster.