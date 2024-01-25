Canucks prospect Willander showing improvement beyond the box score

When the Vancouver Canucks selected Tom Willander with the 11th overall selection last summer, there was a mixed reaction from the fanbase. Some instead wanted the team to pick winger Zach Benson, a sentiment that intensified after Benson started the year in the NHL.

Several months later, the 6-foot-1 defenceman is making strides in his game and showing why the Canucks believe in him. After helping Sweden earn a silver medal at the IIHF World Juniors, the 18-year-old has been showing improvements on the ice stateside.

While there were some struggles early on, and Willander’s game is still far from perfect at the NCAA level, there have been some encouraging signs of progress.

A heck of a pass from Tom leads to Lane's 10th goal of the year! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/wPKIRUKLHV @hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/MDpphacoxH — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 21, 2024

The adjustment to the smaller ice sheet and North American style of play is often a hard one for prospects still in their teenage years, yet one that the young player is starting to handle with more grace.

“The jump from the J20 Nationell level to the NCAA is a big step up, not only in play style but the level of competition,” said Daily Hive contributor and prospect expert Daniel Gee.

The 191-pound defenceman’s offensive production has jumped over the past month. He has managed five points in his last five games, representing a huge portion of the 12 total points he has in 19 games this season.

However, he has also started playing alongside offensive dynamo Lane Hutson, which helps to explain some of the positive impact on his counting stats.

While Willander has been putting up a lot of points as of late, it’s not his offensive improvement or the box score stats that have been impressive to Gee. Instead, the defenceman has been making the most progress in the finer details of the game.

“What has improved since the start of the season is his involvement in the play off-puck. There is better synchronicity with BU’s F3, allowing him to pinch, activate, and even drop down in the play to act as a backdoor threat,” says Gee about Willander’s play as of late. “The next step is on-puck. Any situation where Willander can leverage his mobility to create advantages is a plus, and he’s doing it more — albeit still an inconsistent habit.”

An example from the World Juniors where Willander jumps up into the play to provide an offensive option can be seen below.

Tom Willander with a high-danger chance off a weakside activation, but Matthias Bittner makes an incredible save coming across. #Canucks This is a habit going back a while for Willander. 🎥 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/MWMs7FK2bi — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) December 28, 2023

While this season has been one of adjustment for Willander, next year promises to be a big test. Current teammate Hutson will almost certainly turn professional, leaving the Swedish defenceman as the top option on the power play.

It will be another big test for the top prospect, one that the Canucks hope he is ready for.