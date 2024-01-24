Canucks are only wearing their new chrome helmets twice

The Vancouver Canucks created quite the buzz on Tuesday as they unveiled shiny new blue chrome helmets.

Today they revealed details on when they’ll wear them.

The chrome domes won’t be a permanent addition to the Canucks’ uniforms. In fact, they’re planning on wearing them just twice. They’re making their debut tonight, while the second appearance has yet to be announced.

Metallic blue debut. Tonight will mark the first of two games this season where your #Canucks will wear this shiny new bucket. The helmets will then be sold at auction to benefit @Canucksforkids Fund. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/aoHQhTeka0 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 24, 2024

At a later date, the chrome helmets will be sold at an auction to benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund.

While the helmets do have some haters, the reaction from fans online was mostly positive.

The Canucks are the third team to try out chrome helmets, with the Vegas Golden Knights (gold) and Los Angeles Kings (silver) preceding them. Those two teams wear their shiny helmets with their alternate uniforms.

This is the second helmet alteration the Canucks have made this season, as they switched to matte black helmets when they wear their flying skate uniform. Similarly, those helmets appear to be well-liked by fans.

The Canucks are taking on the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena tonight in search of a fourth-straight win. They’ve won eight of their last nine games. Vancouver sits atop the NHL standings right now, one point ahead of the Boston Bruins.