Canucks pick Swedish defenceman Tom Willander at NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks got a defenceman in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, taking Swedish blueliner Tom Willander 11th overall. It’s just the third time since 2005 that the Canucks have taken a defenceman in the first round.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound right-shot defender scored 25 points in 39 games playing junior hockey in Sweden for Rögle BK last season. The Stockholm native also appeared in two professional games in the SHL. Willander saw his draft stock rise considerably after the U18 World Championship, when he scored eight points (3-5-8) in seven games. The 18-year-old has committed to Boston University for next season.

Willander grew up as a Canucks fan and idolized the Sedins.

“From being very small, I always looked up to this team,” Willander told Sportsnet’s Caroline Cameron after being drafted. “Seeing the logo up on the screen just made me nostalgic, to be honest. It’s a big honour.”

GM Patrik Allvin told Sportsnet that Canucks scouts liked Willander coming into the season.

“They were high on him,” Allvin said. “Smart player, right-shot defenceman, just trending up. He was impressive in the second half here.”

Allvin noted Willander’s “mobility” and “ability to defend” as reasons why the Canucks drafted him. He said there were some discussions about trading the pick, but they couldn’t pass on the smooth-skating defenceman.

“Our scouting staff felt strongly that this was the guy we wanted. It made it pretty simple for us,” Allvin said.

Prospect expert Daniel Gee described Willander as a “near-top-of-the-class skater” and a “safe bet” to become a top-four NHL defenceman, for Daily Hive last week.

Willander is a “nightmare” to play against given he’s strong, skilled, and competes relentlessly for every puck, according to the Elite Prospects draft guide.

Willander was the third defenceman drafted today, after David Reinbacher and Dmitri Simashev went No. 5 and 6 overall to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes, respectively.