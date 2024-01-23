The Vancouver Canucks are getting a fashion update.
The team debuted their highly anticipated metallic blue helmets at this morning’s practice at Rogers Arena. They’re fully blue and very shiny.
#Canucks wearing blue chrome helmets this morning
Looks better than I thought it would pic.twitter.com/jrMHKcnHq3
— Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) January 23, 2024
The #Canucks Chrome lids up close. pic.twitter.com/or7bNqOkC0
— Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) January 23, 2024
A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that the helmet’s in-game debut has still not been decided and the team wore them in practice to “break them in.”
A cryptic social media post last month promised the helmets were coming in “January 2024.” The Canucks have just two more games remaining, both at home, before the NHL All-Star break.
In the meantime, the new lids are generating plenty of discussion on social media, with mostly positive comments from fans.
Kinda love it
— Trevor Connors (@tconnors83) January 23, 2024
Beauty!
— Ricky (@Van_city_Nucks) January 23, 2024
…they’re not as bad as I first thought
— Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 23, 2024
Wait these are sick omg
— Isabelle🌻 (@obx_hughes) January 23, 2024
in silver and gold, they looked stupid. But the blue is really aesthetically pleasing.
— PaperMoonShine (@PaperMoonShine1) January 23, 2024
The reaction from team members was a bit more muted.
“Shiny,” said J.T. Miller, keeping his response brief when asked to share his thoughts. “We wear what we’re told to wear.”
The head coach had a similarly short response.
“I’m not a designer, man,” said Rick Tocchet when asked about the team’s new fashion statement.
The eye-catching chrome domes are similar to ones used on occasion by the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.
Blue-tifully metallic. pic.twitter.com/bJVlho9c0n
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 23, 2024
CHROME AT HOME >>> ✨ pic.twitter.com/nAX9lLwWRC
— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 23, 2024
chrome sweet chrome 💛 pic.twitter.com/KjoeN93hdK
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 11, 2023
This is the second special helmet that the Canucks have revealed this season, as they also rolled out a matte black version for their flying skate jerseys earlier in the season.