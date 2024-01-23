The Vancouver Canucks are getting a fashion update.

The team debuted their highly anticipated metallic blue helmets at this morning’s practice at Rogers Arena. They’re fully blue and very shiny.

#Canucks wearing blue chrome helmets this morning Looks better than I thought it would pic.twitter.com/jrMHKcnHq3 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) January 23, 2024

A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that the helmet’s in-game debut has still not been decided and the team wore them in practice to “break them in.”

A cryptic social media post last month promised the helmets were coming in “January 2024.” The Canucks have just two more games remaining, both at home, before the NHL All-Star break.

In the meantime, the new lids are generating plenty of discussion on social media, with mostly positive comments from fans.

Kinda love it — Trevor Connors (@tconnors83) January 23, 2024

…they’re not as bad as I first thought — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 23, 2024

Wait these are sick omg — Isabelle🌻 (@obx_hughes) January 23, 2024

in silver and gold, they looked stupid. But the blue is really aesthetically pleasing. — PaperMoonShine (@PaperMoonShine1) January 23, 2024

The reaction from team members was a bit more muted.

“Shiny,” said J.T. Miller, keeping his response brief when asked to share his thoughts. “We wear what we’re told to wear.”

The head coach had a similarly short response.

“I’m not a designer, man,” said Rick Tocchet when asked about the team’s new fashion statement.

The eye-catching chrome domes are similar to ones used on occasion by the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

CHROME AT HOME >>> ✨ pic.twitter.com/nAX9lLwWRC — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 23, 2024

chrome sweet chrome 💛 pic.twitter.com/KjoeN93hdK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 11, 2023

This is the second special helmet that the Canucks have revealed this season, as they also rolled out a matte black version for their flying skate jerseys earlier in the season.