Canucks show off new metallic blue helmets and everyone has an opinion on them

Noah Strang
Jan 23 2024, 8:51 pm
The Vancouver Canucks are getting a fashion update.

The team debuted their highly anticipated metallic blue helmets at this morning’s practice at Rogers Arena. They’re fully blue and very shiny.

A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that the helmet’s in-game debut has still not been decided and the team wore them in practice to “break them in.”

A cryptic social media post last month promised the helmets were coming in “January 2024.” The Canucks have just two more games remaining, both at home, before the NHL All-Star break.

In the meantime, the new lids are generating plenty of discussion on social media, with mostly positive comments from fans.

The reaction from team members was a bit more muted.

“Shiny,” said J.T. Miller, keeping his response brief when asked to share his thoughts. “We wear what we’re told to wear.”

The head coach had a similarly short response.

“I’m not a designer, man,” said Rick Tocchet when asked about the team’s new fashion statement.

The eye-catching chrome domes are similar to ones used on occasion by the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the second special helmet that the Canucks have revealed this season, as they also rolled out a matte black version for their flying skate jerseys earlier in the season.

