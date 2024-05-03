Canucks viewing party tickets are being resold for double the price



Tickets to watch the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tomorrow are a hot commodity, even with the team playing in Nashville.

The Canucks are hosting a viewing party for fans in Vancouver where the game will be broadcast on the big screen. Tickets were made available for $15 and they sold out quickly with all proceeds going towards Canucks for Kids Fund.

For those that want to go to the event but missed out, it’s still possible but it’s going to cost you. Some re-sale tickets are popping up on StubHub but the cheapest pair starts at $37 each. That’s more than double the original price.

While all tickets were originally sold for $15, the tickets in different sections are being re-sold for different prices. The cheapest pair referenced above will get you in the upper bowl in the corner.

To get in the lower bowl the prices have skyrocketed. The cheapest pair currently starts at $54 each, meaning a near quadrupling of the original price. While still far below the cost of attending a home game, prices have jumped a lot from the base cost.

The prices are so high as Canucks fans could potentially see their team win a playoff series for the first time since 2011, barring the COVID-affected postseason in 2020.

Fans at the Game 6 watch party will be not only be able to watch the game on the big screen but also win giveaways, experience the same game-night atmosphere as usual, and access cheaper food and drink options than normal. Domestic beers start at just $6.99.

Doors open for the viewing party at 3 pm PT and the puck drops at 4 pm PT tomorrow.