Will Canucks sign Kessel by Friday? Decision time coming soon

Will Phil Kessel be a member of the Vancouver Canucks by Friday?

Decision time is fast approaching, with the trade deadline just three days away. NHL rules dictate that the Canucks must sign Kessel before the trade deadline for him to be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kessel arrived to town three weeks ago and has been skating with the Abbotsford Canucks ever since. But the 36-year-old is still technically an unrestricted free agent.

“The decision is coming soon,” CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said in Tuesday morning’s edition of Donnie and Dhali. “I can tell you there’s a holding pattern. Is it cap-related? Is it trade-related?

“His fitness, I’ve been told, is not an issue.”

Former Canucks executive Jonathan Wall made somewhat of a Kessel prediction back on February 26. He noted that it could make sense for the Canucks to sign Kessel on trade deadline day when roster limits are raised.

If I’m a betting man, Canucks sign Phil Kessel to coincide with the roster limit raising on deadline day. Saves a recall down the stretch and keeps kids in Abby for cap flexibility and a playoff run. The recall rule definitly adds complexity to end of year planning. — Jonathan Wall Personal Real Estate Corporation (@jonathan_wall_) February 27, 2024

He could be on to something.

The NHL roster size limit is 23, up until trade deadline day. On deadline day, the rules change — roster size limits no longer apply, but teams are only allowed a maximum of four regular player recalls.