SportsHockeyCanucks

Will Canucks sign Kessel by Friday? Decision time coming soon

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Mar 5 2024, 9:46 pm
Will Canucks sign Kessel by Friday? Decision time coming soon
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Will Phil Kessel be a member of the Vancouver Canucks by Friday?

Decision time is fast approaching, with the trade deadline just three days away. NHL rules dictate that the Canucks must sign Kessel before the trade deadline for him to be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kessel arrived to town three weeks ago and has been skating with the Abbotsford Canucks ever since. But the 36-year-old is still technically an unrestricted free agent.

“The decision is coming soon,” CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said in Tuesday morning’s edition of Donnie and Dhali. “I can tell you there’s a holding pattern. Is it cap-related? Is it trade-related?

“His fitness, I’ve been told, is not an issue.”

Former Canucks executive Jonathan Wall made somewhat of a Kessel prediction back on February 26. He noted that it could make sense for the Canucks to sign Kessel on trade deadline day when roster limits are raised.

He could be on to something.

The NHL roster size limit is 23, up until trade deadline day. On deadline day, the rules change — roster size limits no longer apply, but teams are only allowed a maximum of four regular player recalls.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop