Trade coming? Canucks send down Podkolzin and everyone is speculating

Vasily Podkolzin has been sent back to the AHL, and Vancouver Canucks fans and media are wondering what’s next.

The Canucks have the day off today, after beating the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. They play again Thursday, on the eve of Friday’s trade deadline.

The deadline is what has people wondering.

Vancouver can insert Nils Åman into the lineup to replace Podkolzin, but that would leave them without another healthy body as insurance for Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. That would be an unusual move for the Canucks to make, unless, of course, they’re about to bring in another new player via trade.

Is it Phil Kessel? How about Jake Guentzel?

The Canucks were talking to the Boston Bruins about trading Elias Lindholm, according to a report from TSN’s Chris Johnston, in a move that would open up space for Guentzel. Today, a new report out of Pittsburgh from Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe states that the Canucks are “very aggressively” trying to make a deal happen.

Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously.

But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 6, 2024

Here's what Canucks fans are saying…

