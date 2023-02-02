Canucks unveil new Black History Month jersey

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new special edition jersey for Black History Month.

The Canucks took to Twitter to debut the new-look warm-up jerseys Wednesday, which were designed by award-winning artist Yared Nigussu.

“Nigussu channelled his Ethiopian-Canadian background to reimagine the Canucks Orca and shoulder patches with rich colours, patterns, and textile designs of Ethiopia. The stick-in-rink shoulder patches will display Genna sticks, used in traditional Ethiopian field hockey, and each player’s jersey will feature Ge’ez numbering from the Amharic language of Ethiopia,” the team revealed in a release.

The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be worn before the team’s second annual Black History Month game on Monday, February 13 against the Detroit Red Wings. The jerseys will then go up for auction alongside other Black History Month merchandise at Vanbase.ca.

Details about the auction will be released soon on Canucks social channels and Vanbase.

Vancouver unveiled its inaugural Black History Month jersey a year ago.

The February 13 game will also feature a live DJ at North Plaza, a performance from the Sin Birds dance crew, a themed welcome wall, and additional performances throughout the night.

“The Vancouver Canucks take an enormous amount of pride in trying to make the game of hockey a more diverse, inclusive and safe space,” said Michael Doyle, president of business operations for Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

“Black History month gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase and highlight hockey’s ability to bring people together, to educate, enlighten and more importantly to inspire our fans to see the good in the game. We look forward to some incredible storytelling this month to raise awareness and support, spark discussion and initiate some important conversations.”

The Canucks are celebrating Black History Month as part of Hockey is for Everyone, a joint initiative by the NHL and the NHLPA to promote inclusion in hockey.

The team will be amplifying voices within the Black hockey community, with stories being shared via social media platforms throughout the month.