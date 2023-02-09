Welcome Matt: Canucks might have to wait closer to deadline before next trade

Darren Dreger told us yesterday that all is quiet on the Vancouver Canucks’ trade front.

After making that blockbuster with Bo Horvat last week, TSN’s hockey insider reports that a lull hit the proceedings this week, despite the Canucks’ desire to be active before the trade deadline on March 3.

Things would not have been quiet had Luke Schenn not returned to that game last night. The defenceman momentarily left after a hit on Artemi Panarin. He looked to be in discomfort after returning, and stayed standing on the bench.

As a trade target, losing Schenn to injury would have upset many fans wanting the Canucks to sell high on a right-handed defenceman with intangibles that contending squads look for. He’s also an easy salary-cap fit, making just $850,000 and that matters this year with so many teams at or near the spending limit.

You wonder if the all-quiet report from Dreger means interested parties aren’t yet willing to pay Vancouver’s price on Schenn? And that would jive with last year’s deadline, where the activity happened late with healthy prices on defencemen.

So, just thinking aloud here, would the offers to date be third-round picks with the Canucks hoping to glean a second? Is that why we’re hearing talk of re-signing Schenn?

Is this a game of chicken, with the Canucks’ posturing that they’d keep the player if their price is not met? Or does new head coach Rick Tocchet have such an affinity for Schenn that they want his leadership next year after losing Horvat?

I’m firmly for trading Schenn, and I suspect the demand is broad enough that the Canucks will get their price closer to midnight.

They just might have to sweat out more near misses like last night.