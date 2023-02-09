Boudreau lands American TV gig after getting fired by Canucks

Bruce Boudreau has bounced back.

Boudreau has rejoined the NHL Network as a studio analyst less than three weeks after he was fired as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I am so happy to be back at NHL Network because the people I got to know are incredible, not only nice, but people who know hockey through and through,” Boudreau said in a release. “I’ve always been part of a team my whole life and this was one of the best that I’ve ever been on, so it was an easy decision for me when they asked if I wanted to come back.”

Boudreau, who was replaced as coach by Rick Tocchet (who had been a studio analyst on TNT’s NHL coverage), coached 102 games with the Canucks, compiling a 50-50-13 record. He’s amassed a 617-342 (.626) coaching record in 1087 regular season games over his career.

The 68-year-old will make his season debut on NHL Network’s NHL Tonight on Thursday, February 9 with Tony Luftman and Mike Rupp, and again on the same program with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes on Friday, February 10.

Boudreau also worked as an analyst for NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before he was hired by the Canucks.