"It was scary": Wildfires forced Canucks' Tyler Myers to evacuate his home

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers and his family were among the thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes in BC’s interior this summer.

Myers, his wife, Michela, and their two children had to pick up and go after devastating wildfires came dangerously close to their Kelowna home.

“Grab the kids, get outta there,” Myers summarized in a chat with reporters after an informal skate at UBC today.

“You feel for all the people that were really affected, losing their homes. You see a lot of the community support from everyone around. It was great to see that. Hopefully it can recover as fast as possible.”

A state of emergency was declared in Kelowna on August 16 after a wildfire jumped Lake Okanagan. Myers’ house was spared, with just debris and ash to clean up upon his return to Kelowna, where he and his family live during the offseason.

“It was scary, for sure,” Myers said.

“I didn’t have any knowledge about how fast it can spread. It was sad, and it’s still going on. A lot of people still affected, but the firefighters and the emergency responders were pretty amazing, they’re still doing a lot of work. It was pretty wild.”

Born in Houston, Texas, Myers moved to Calgary at a young age and played junior hockey in Kelowna prior to making his NHL debut.

Myers could hit the 1,000-game mark this season, given he has played 918 NHL regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Canucks. But will the 6-foot-6 defenceman do it in Vancouver?

With just one year remaining on his contract, trade rumours have followed Myers this summer as speculation builds ahead of his $5 million bonus being paid later this month.

