Travel restriction issued after 30,000 under evacuation orders in Kelowna

A new order has been issued restricting travel as the number of people displaced due to the Kelowna wildfires continues to grow.

In an update on the fire, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bowinn Ma, revealed that the number of people evacuated from their homes is in the tens of thousands.

“We are currently hovering at about 30,000 people on evacuation or order and an additional 36,000 people on evacuation alert,” Ma said.

Ma stressed how the evacuation order has resulted in many people need a temporary accommodations to stay safe during the emergency.

“People, families, firefighters and other frontline responders need a safe place to stay during this extremely challenging and difficult time,” Ma said.

Premier David Eby also highlighted this need.

“We have an urgent need for more accommodation given the numbers of people who are being evacuated and are under advisory,” said Eby.

A new order has been issued in the BC Interior to ensure that as many accommodations as possible are available for those evacuated.

Travel restrictions will be in place for non-essential travel to temporary accommodations under this order from today until September 4.

“This order will restrict travel in fire affected areas when you are travelling for the purposes of staying in temporary accommodation like a hotel, motel, provincial park, public campground,” said Premier Eby.

The order comes with an emphasis on trying to help those displaced and also those actively fighting to contain the wildfires.

“This is specific to ensuring that we have accommodation available for evacuees, for emergency personnel so that they have places to stay as they respond to the frontline,” said Eby.

As the wildfire continues to burn, the Premier is reminding people to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

“I’d just like to say and encourage people to stay alert for alerts. You may be asked to leave on very short notice.”