Identity revealed of Canucks fan that always sits behind the bench

If you’re a Vancouver Canucks fan, you know his face, but you probably didn’t know his name or anything else about him.

Until now.

The identity of the guy who always sits behind the visitor’s bench at Rogers Arena has been revealed, thanks to Matt Sekeres and Blake Price. The Sekeres and Price Show tracked down Piero Manetta, who has been sitting in the same seats at Canucks games for 20 years, and invited him on their podcast.

And yes, Piero has heard what people have said about him on social media over the years.

“People say this guy’s connected to the mafia… what’s this guy all about?” Manetta said before assuring everyone he’s “just an everyday Joe” with a wife and kids.

“My son is all over it on his phone and Facebook and stuff. He tells me all the time.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Manetta is the owner of Van-Burn Construction, starting the company with his father in 1984. They bought season tickets to the Canucks two years later.

The longtime Canucks fan has seen and heard a lot since securing seats right behind the visitor’s bench and says he enjoys watching the players and coaches interact more than the game itself.

Fans have enjoyed seeing what he’s up to as well, given his seats get a lot of camera time. Manetta has become a pseudo-celebrity, saying that he often gets recognized in public by Canucks fans.

“People have seen my kids grow up there.”

Manetta has seen a lot in the last 20 years, from the West Coast Express to the run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. But the last decade has been rough on all Canucks fans.

But he’s not going anywhere.

“Through thick and thin, I’ll stick with it. I enjoy it. The kids love it. Their friends love it. It’s a night out. What else are you gonna do on a weeknight or a weekend on a wintery December night?”

Good point.