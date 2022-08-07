Canucks prospect Truscott to play for Team USA at World Juniors

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jacob Truscott is bound for the World Juniors.

Truscott was among the 25 players named to the U.S. National Junior Team set to compete at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

Representing USA at the #WorldJuniors, congrats Jacob Truscott 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/VnS02NQe12 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 7, 2022

The 20-year-old was one of eight defencemen named to the team, joining Sean Behrens, Brock Faber, Luke Hughes, Wyatt Kaiser, Tyler Kleven, Ian More, and Jack Peart on the blue line for Team USA.

The 2022 World Juniors, originally started in December, was cancelled amidst concerns over COVID-19.

Truscott, selected in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, wasn’t on the roster that competed in one game in the tournament last winter, but was on the radar after he was one of 10 rearguards named to the group’s preliminary team last December.

The 6’1″, 179-pounder had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 50 games as a freshman with the University of Michigan in 2021-22. He had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 47 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2019-20.

The World Juniors will serve as a Team USA IIHF international debut for Truscott, who will join fellow Canucks prospects Joni Jurmo and Jonathan Lekkerimaki in the tournament.

The summer edition of the World Juniors tournament will run from August 9-20.

The United States will play in Group B against Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in the round robin.