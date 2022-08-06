Former Vancouver Canucks forward Ryan Kesler has, almost certainly, played his last NHL game.

At age 37, he hasn’t suited up since the 2018-19 season with the Anaheim Ducks, where he put up only eight points in 60 games.

Kesler’s last contract, a six-year deal with a $6.8 million AAV, expired after the 2021-22 season.

But like many ex-players, Kesler never actually officially signed his retirement papers with the NHL, meaning he’s still technically a free agent.

While Kesler (who has dealt with a series of hip injuries) admitted last fall that his career was over, he’s free to still explore his retirement options.

And according to Kesler himself on a recent Instagram comment on a highlight reel of his, well, he’d be happy to do so as a member of the Canucks on a one-day contract.

“Call the Canucks… Let’s go!!!” Kesler emphatically replied to user @distorted.realitea when asked to sign the one-day deal with Vancouver.

Looks like Kesler’s down to sign a one-day contract with the #Canucks… pic.twitter.com/i4eQhkwtvw — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 6, 2022

Over the course of ten seasons in Vancouver, Kesler had 182 goals and 211 assists in 655 games for the Canucks in his career.

In 2010-11, Kesler was named the NHL’s top defensive forward by winning the Selke Trophy, an award for which he was a top-three nominee on five separate occasions.

If he does go through with it, Kesler could follow in the footsteps of Kevin Bieksa, who said he’d be interested in signing a one-day with the Canucks to retire. Why not do them the same day?

Hell, give them a few shifts in a preseason game if they’re really interested (and the Canucks roster is mostly set by that point). Let’s get weird!