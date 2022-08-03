Could the Canucks bring back Tyler Motte in free agency?

When the Vancouver Canucks dealt Tyler Motte to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline last March, it made a lot of sense.

The Canucks, who were unlikely to squeak into the playoffs despite a miraculous run under Bruce Boudreau, needed to recoup value for a pending UFA they were unlikely to re-sign.

They settled for a fourth-round pick, which was an underwhelming return, but at least it was something.

According to a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal at the time, Motte loved Vancouver and didn’t want to leave, but was looking for a contract paying him over $2 million per season.

That was too rich for the Canucks, even though he was a player that filled an important role, providing fourth-line energy and penalty-killing prowess.

But now that three weeks have passed since the start of free agency, and Motte remains unsigned, it’s fair to wonder if the plucky bottom-six forward may have overplayed his hand.

Is there a team left with the desire and cap space to sign Motte to a contract worth north of $2 million per season?

That seems unlikely.

So at what point does he fall back in the Canucks’ price range?

When asked if a return to Vancouver was possible by Don Taylor on Donnie and Dhali in June, prior to the start of free agency, Motte seemed open to it.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said in response to the question. “I think there are 32 possibilities at this point in time. There is definitely some that stick out more than others, for many reasons. As you get older, it’s not just about playing hockey, it’s about having a family, lifestyle, and those sorts of things as well. I’m looking forward to going through the process for the first time and finding the best fit.”

Motte lives with his fiancee in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the offseason, so perhaps a team close to there would be preferable. But the 27-year-old and his fiancee are familiar with Vancouver and appeared to enjoy their time in the city.

And the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Motte was a favourite of Boudreau, receiving 14:25 of ice time per game in 39 contests. He seemed to fit in well with the Rangers as well, though his ice time and production were down from his time in Vancouver.

Canucks management has said they’re looking for speed and sandpaper, and certainly, Motte could help in both those areas. The problem for the Canucks? They don’t have salary cap space and they’re loaded with NHL forwards.

But if the Canucks trade a forward or two to improve their defence, perhaps there’s room for a Motte reunion.

Vancouver has forwards that have killed penalties in the past, but they don’t have any forwards who would consider the PK their calling card, like Motte.

The Canucks finished last season tied for second-last in penalty-kill percentage, so improving in that regard is an obvious goal.

Ilya Mikheyev was fourth in shorthanded ice time (1:24) among Maple Leafs forwards last season. Curtis Lazar (1:36), was fifth among Bruins forwards. Boston and Toronto were top-10 teams in PK%, so that means something.

Perhaps Vasily Podkolzin gets a chance on the PK next season, but he’s unproven in that role at the NHL level.

The Canucks shouldn’t break the bank for Motte, but if he’s available at a reasonable price on a short-term deal, it could make sense for both parties.

Two years, $1.5 million AAV… who says no?