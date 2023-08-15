Ex-Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher pops the question to longtime girlfriend Emma Vincent

Congratulations are in order for former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher and fiancee Emma Vincent.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Monday, with a photo of Stecher on one knee presenting a ring to his longtime girlfriend. Bo Horvat and Michael Buble were among the many people to congratulate them in the comments section.

Stecher and Vincent have been an item since before Stecher’s rookie NHL season with the Canucks in 2016.

An undrafted free agent signing out of the University of North Dakota, the undersized defenceman has carved out a 440-game career thus far.

Stecher has bounced around the league since leaving the Canucks for the Detroit Red Wings in free agency in 2020. The 29-year-old Richmond native was traded to the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline in 2022, was a free agent signing of the Arizona Coyotes four months later, and was then traded to the Calgary Flames at the 2023 deadline.

On two occasions, Stecher has been picked to represent his country at the IIHF World Championship, winning gold with Team Canada in 2021 and silver in 2019.

Stecher is returning for a second tour of duty in Arizona next season after inking a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Coyotes in free agency.

