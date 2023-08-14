New Canucks jersey numbers revealed for three players

A pair of Vancouver Canucks players are switching jersey numbers, while their newest signing appears to have settled on some digits.

Jack Studnicka has a new number, according to the Canucks’ website, as it appears he’s grabbing Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s old number. Studnicka, who wore 18 last season, is now listed as No. 23. That’s the same number the 24-year-old forward wore for the majority of his time with the Boston Bruins, though he did begin his NHL career wearing No. 68.

Rookie defenceman Akito Hirose is also getting a new number, switching from 36 to 41. Hirose appeared in seven games for the Canucks last season after three years at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Hirose wore No. 2 during his NCAA days and rocked No. 21 in his final BCHL season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Goaltender Zach Sawchenko, who is expected to start with the Abbotsford Canucks next season, is now listed as No. 36.

Newcomer Pius Suter also has a number listed on the Canucks website, and it’s one that he is familiar with. It appears Suter will continue wearing No. 24, which is the same number he wore with the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. Jersey No. 24 was last worn by Travis Dermott, who signed with the Arizona Coyotes in free agency.

Jersey numbers for the Canucks’ July 1 signings were previously announced for Teddy Blueger (53), Ian Cole (82), Carson Soucy (7), and Matt Irwin (52). Cole originally chose 28, but opted to switch numbers after he became aware that it was the number last worn by the late Luc Bourdon.

Blueger’s choice of number also raised eyebrows, given it was last worn by former captain Bo Horvat. Not many players in the league wear 53 but Blueger is one of them, rocking that number throughout his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights.