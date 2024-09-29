Canucks sign 6-foot-6 prospect to new contract

The Vancouver Canucks are adding some size to their organization’s prospect pool.

As the team hits the midway mark of the preseason, GM Patrik Allvin announced earlier today that the Canucks had signed six-foot-six forward Viktor Alriksson to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old Alriksson has been a standout throughout training camp, impressing at the Young Stars tournament and getting into a fight in his first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken.

“Vilmer had a solid training camp and continues to develop and improve,” said Allvin in a press release. “We really like his size, skating ability and skillset, and we will continue to monitor his progress and work with him this year to help Vilmer get ready to take another step forward in his hockey career.”

Alriksson is a former fourth-round pick of the Canuck back in the 2023 NHL draft. He was initially drafted out of the Swedish J20 SuperElite league but jumped over to North America last season. In 67 games with the OHL’s Guelph Storm last year, Alriksson put up 17 goals and 33 points.

While it would be nice to see his offensive numbers bump up, his hefty frame and gritty style of play are the most appealing parts of his game. As mentioned, he already has one fight in this preseason with Seattle’s John Hayden.

While impressive, Alriksson is not expected to make the Canucks NHL roster out of camp and should be headed back down to the OHL to play his sophomore season with the Storm once again.