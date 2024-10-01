Canadiens reveal devastating injury timeline for David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens have an update on the injury status of prospect David Reinbacher.

According to the team, the 19-year-old defenceman underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday. He is expected to be in rehabilitation for the next five to six months.

Le défenseur David Reinbacher a été opéré au genou gauche ce matin. Sa période de réadaptation est évaluée à cinq à six mois. Defenseman David Reinbacher underwent surgery to his left knee this morning. His rehabilitation period is expected to be from 5 to 6 months. pic.twitter.com/tzgyhkgXeR — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2024

Reinbacher, selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL draft, took an awkward fall at centre ice during Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This appears to be the play where Reinbacher got hurt. pic.twitter.com/ehtzNGjSit — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 28, 2024

The tumble forced Reinbacher to leave the game after just 13 seconds of playing time.

The Austria native began his 2023-24 campaign in Switzerland’s National League with EHC Kloten. However, he missed a significant chunk of the season due to a lower-body injury.

After his loan ended, he joined the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate for the final month of the season, logging two goals and five points over 11 games.

While Reinbacher’s injury presents a huge blow to the player’s development, Canadiens fans are holding their breath as they await an update on the status of Patrik Laine, who also left Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old Finn went down in a heap after a brutal collision and had to be helped off the ice. Laine attended Montreal’s practice on Monday, sporting crutches and a knee brace. Reports indicate that he too could be out for multiple months.

The Canadiens have two preseason dates remaining on their schedule before kicking off their season on October 9 with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.