Canucks set to hire Patrik Allvin as new general manager: report

The Vancouver Canucks’ search for a new general manager appears to be entering its final stages.

Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins executive Patrik Allvin is set to become the Canucks’ new GM, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger. The deal is “not done yet,” says Dreger, but it’s “getting closer.”

Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford has previously indicated that he would likely hire a first-time general manager that he could groom.

Allvin, who has long been seen as a frontrunner for the job, fits that bill.

The Penguins’ assistant GM who knows Rutherford well from their time in Pittsburgh together. A native of Falun, Sweden, Allvin has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins since joining the organization in 2006. He first worked as a scout, then moved up the ladder to director of European scouting, and director of amateur scouting, before being promoted to assistant GM in November 2020.

Prior to joining the Penguins, Allvin worked for four years in the Montreal Canadiens organization as a European scout. The 47-year-old was a defenceman during his pro playing career in Sweden and Norway, along with stops in the ECHL and IHL in North America.

Allvin was reportedly one of five final candidates for the GM job, along with Mathieu Darche, Scott Mellanby, Sean Burke, and fifth mystery candidate. It’s possible that one of those candidates could be added the team as an assistant general manager, joining Derek Clancey and Émilie Castonguay, who were recently hired by Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford.