Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes seems to be set to make his EA Sports NHL video game cover debut.

The star defenceman, along with brothers Jack and Luke, is featured in a leaked trailer for EA’s NHL 25 video game, which has been making the rounds on social media today.

The video, titled NHL 25 Official Reveal Trailer, appeared on the official EA Sports NHL YouTube channel. It was unlisted but still available to the public.

Once the video started to attract attention on social media, the company quickly removed it. This led to increased speculation that the video was legitimate and that its posting was a mistake by someone at the company.

EA Sports has now taken the video down but you can see the three Hughes brothers below.

The trailer shows highlights from the three brothers mixed in with gameplay clips showing features from the new game. You can see the whole leaked video, which now seems set to be released on Thursday, below.

The Hughes brothers are some of the league’s most popular and marketable stars. It would make sense for EA Sports to feature the rising superstars in its new game.

Quinn won the Norris Trophy last season as the league’s best defenceman and helped the Canucks orchestrate a massive single-season turnaround from the year prior.

One interesting fact to note is that Quinn is wearing the Canucks “Black Skate” jersey throughout the video. The alternate uniform was used by the club in nearly half of all home games last season.

If he’s confirmed as one of the cover athletes, Quinn will not be the first Canucks player to earn the honour. Kirk McLean, Markus Naslund, the Sedin twins, and Elias Pettersson have all graced the cover of either the North American or European versions of the game in the past.

The official release date for this year’s game is not yet known.