Canucks wearing popular skate jersey for 37% of home games this season

Fans of the Vancouver Canucks’ black skate jersey are going to be thrilled.

The team announced today that they plan to wear the popular alternate jersey for 15 home games this season. That means that the Canucks will be wearing the skate instead of their traditional blue home jersey for 37% of games in Vancouver.

#Canucks skate jersey schedule has arrived. Will wear them 15 times this season with Halloween being the first.https://t.co/CzhiWmNYxI pic.twitter.com/2d4mqK3eOL — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) October 19, 2023

The Canucks officially made the popular flying skate design their third jersey last season. However, there are a few differences between the modern jersey and the skate design used in the 1990s.

The font for the numbers and letters has been updated to match the other current Canucks jerseys. In addition, all the white is gone from the logo, and the red and yellow stripes were made thicker.

The season debut for the skate jersey will come on October 31 as the Canucks host the Nashville Predators. The months where the jersey will be used most are November, January, and March as they will all feature three games with the skate uniform.

One of the most notable games that the Canucks are wearing the skate jersey for is the battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 2o. This is always one of the most highly anticipated Canucks games and one where the team has started to wear this special jersey more and more in recent years.

The skate uniform returned to the Canucks rotation in 2016 when the team wore it against the Maple Leafs. Since then, increased demand and the rising popularity of the jersey have caused the team to wear it more often.

There have been some people in the Vancouver market clamouring for the team to make the switch to the skate jersey full-time. While that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, wearing it for 37% of home games means that local fans will have plenty of chances to see these threads up close.

Here is a full overview of the Canucks skate jersey schedule.

vs. Predators (October 31)

vs. Edmonton Oilers (November 6)

vs. San Jose Sharks (November 20)

vs. Anaheim Ducks (November 28)

vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (December 12)

vs. Sharks (December 23)

vs. Maple Leafs (January 20)

vs. Chicago Blackhawks (January 22)

vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (January 27)

vs. Detroit Red Wings (February 15)

vs. Los Angeles Kings (February 29)

vs. Buffalo Sabres (March 19)

vs. Kings (March 25)

vs. Dallas Stars (March 28)

vs. Arizona Coyotes (April 10)