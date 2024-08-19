SportsHockeyCanucks

What Canucks fans had to say after Podkolzin got traded

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
Aug 19 2024, 8:01 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks fans were treated to some unexpected summer news yesterday as the team traded young forward Vasily Podkolzin to the Edmonton Oilers.

The former 10th overall draft pick, originally owned by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 draft, was traded for a fourth-round draft pick for 2025.

Podkolzin scored 14 goals as a rookie but hasn’t been able to come close to replicating that success since.

While the Russian hasn’t been able to live up to his draft billing, trading a former top pick to a division rival for peanuts caused a reaction from fans on social media.

Other fans understood management’s thought process and appreciated getting an asset in return rather than risking potentially losing the winger for nothing on waivers.

The 23-year-old has four goals and nine points across 58 NHL games in the past two seasons. His development had stalled in Vancouver.

There were a significant number of fans who were not confused at why Podkolzin was traded, but more so at the fact that he was dealt to a division rival who eliminated the Canucks during the most recent playoffs.

The Oilers are also dealing with two of their own young players who have signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues. The acquisition of Podkolzin makes losing those players more palatable.

No matter what fans think about the move, Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford have proved they warrant the benefit of the doubt. The Canucks management group has been one of the best in the NHL since taking over and have won the majority of their trades.

The Canucks training camp is fast approaching and starts in a month on September 19 in Penticton. Podkolzin’s departure means less competition up front, although the team’s deep forward group still ensures there will be plenty of position battles to watch.

