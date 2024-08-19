What Canucks fans had to say after Podkolzin got traded

Vancouver Canucks fans were treated to some unexpected summer news yesterday as the team traded young forward Vasily Podkolzin to the Edmonton Oilers.

The former 10th overall draft pick, originally owned by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 draft, was traded for a fourth-round draft pick for 2025.

Podkolzin scored 14 goals as a rookie but hasn’t been able to come close to replicating that success since.

While the Russian hasn’t been able to live up to his draft billing, trading a former top pick to a division rival for peanuts caused a reaction from fans on social media.

Rare Canucks L. Why not see how he does in camp first ? Must have other moves on the horizon. If not, I don’t like it. — Not Jerry (@StarNasty_) August 18, 2024

this is not what i wanted to see today — andrew (@peteyszn) August 18, 2024

Feel like we could have gotten more with podz as part of a package but what do I know — Keef (@0xKeef) August 18, 2024

Not thrilled about this move to be honest, can only hope there’s something more in the offing. As for the Oilers… might be a play to package Podz with another Oiler. Unless they’ve given up on trying to match the Blues. — James (@robertojames192) August 19, 2024

4th rounder only? doesn’t seem great. — delmer paul (@mrdelmerpaul) August 18, 2024

I hate this so much — T (@twiggybones555) August 18, 2024

HOW COULD YOU — liz ⭒˚｡ (@hunnyjoonie) August 18, 2024

Sad day. 😞 — Nucks (@PodZ4Life) August 18, 2024

Other fans understood management’s thought process and appreciated getting an asset in return rather than risking potentially losing the winger for nothing on waivers.

Good trade. Getting something for him before losing him on the waivers — Gianni POV (@giannipov) August 19, 2024

Because if he doesn’t make the team out of camp you likely lose him for nothing — Chris 🇺🇦 (@ChrisKFilms) August 19, 2024

Solid return foe a guy they likely would have lost for nothing. That Benning regime was such a black mark on this franchise. I’ll never forget all the fans who thought he did a great job. — Chris 🇺🇦 (@ChrisKFilms) August 19, 2024

For the life of me, I'll never understand why some #Canucks fans continue to believe in Podkolzin's potential. He was given a long leash in Vancouver. They did everything they could to work with him, but he couldn't even get it done at the AHL level. He was 240th in AHL scoring. pic.twitter.com/C2FLhAIBhZ — Dylan Nicholson #WhaleTeamGood (@radiocodex) August 19, 2024

The 23-year-old has four goals and nine points across 58 NHL games in the past two seasons. His development had stalled in Vancouver.

There were a significant number of fans who were not confused at why Podkolzin was traded, but more so at the fact that he was dealt to a division rival who eliminated the Canucks during the most recent playoffs.

The Oilers are also dealing with two of their own young players who have signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues. The acquisition of Podkolzin makes losing those players more palatable.

How about don’t trade him to Edmonton… — IzBiz (@0j0sh) August 19, 2024

Trading to your division rivals though?!? — MCRUTD (@erdnamail1101) August 19, 2024

Not sure why we helped the Oilers out of their situation tho — Puzzle Guy (@nerpderf) August 19, 2024

I hope they at least got a premium for trading him within the division — Marc Edge (@marcedge1) August 19, 2024

Normally I’m all for wishing the best to anyone, but as long as Podz is on the Oilers I hope he struggles 😔 — Harsunder Singh Hunjan (@HarsunderHunjan) August 18, 2024

No matter what fans think about the move, Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford have proved they warrant the benefit of the doubt. The Canucks management group has been one of the best in the NHL since taking over and have won the majority of their trades.

The Canucks training camp is fast approaching and starts in a month on September 19 in Penticton. Podkolzin’s departure means less competition up front, although the team’s deep forward group still ensures there will be plenty of position battles to watch.