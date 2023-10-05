Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup rioters open up in new ESPN 30 for 30

The events that transpired on June 14, 2011, will never be forgotten in the city of Vancouver. The image of the city burning is still crystal clear.

The film I’m Just Here for the Riot details the events of the 2011 Stanley Cup riot after the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Directed by filmmakers Kathleen Jayme and Asia Youngman, it is currently showing as part of the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF).

The documentary tells the story of the many sides of this complex event, including the build-up and the aftermath. It does so by exploring the different perspectives of all parties involved.

“We wanted to make sure that we were talking to law enforcement, to people who were there that night, people who were there as bystanders, people who were filming things who didn’t riot, people who did riot,” Jayme told Daily Hive.

The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary even features interviews with rioters, some of whom chose to remain anonymous.

“This was a very traumatic experience, and we didn’t want to do any more damage, so we’re very grateful for those that did come forward,” the co-director continued. “There are some people who still wish to remain anonymous, and both types of participation Asia and I think are super brave.”

Directed by Vancouverites @katjaymefilms and @AsiaYoungman, the absorbing @30for30 documentary I'M JUST HERE FOR THE RIOT revisits the chaotic events that took place in 2011 following Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. See it Oct 2 & 5 at #VIFF2023: https://t.co/lxtEV34RLm pic.twitter.com/bnWhA5Z181 — Vancouver International Film Festival (@VIFFest) September 20, 2023

One focus of the film is on the consequences of that night for rioters and bystanders alike. This is a process that has completely changed in the digital age, and there is a marked difference between the fallout from the 1994 riots and the 2011 riots.

“I think one of the things that really surprised me… is that those who were actually hurt, physically hurt, in the riot didn’t want to press charges,” Jayme commented. “For them, the best way to move forward was to forgive and move on…and that was such a surprise to me.”

The story of Vancouver burning in the aftermath of the Stanley Cup Final is one that both Jayme and Youngman felt a close connection to as Vancouverites who were watching the game.

“If you were here during the riots, everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing,” Jayme said. “I just remember feeling so guarded and so heartbroken and just disgusted with what I was seeing.”

You may recognize the names of the two co-directors from past projects. Jayme was behind projects like The Grizzlie Truth (2022) and Finding Big Country (2018), while Youngman directed This Ink Runs Deep (2019) and N’xaxaitkw (2022).

The documentary is being screened as part of the Vancouver International Film Festival that is running at the moment. You can buy tickets while availability remains to see I’m Just Here for the Riot tonight at the Park Theatre or the Playhouse Theatre on Sunday, October 8. Tickets are limited and released on a rolling basis, so keep checking the link or test your luck and line up in person.

The film will not be released on ESPN until next summer. This means that if you want to watch the film, make sure to catch it at one of the two upcoming Vancouver screenings. It is also up for the Audience Choice Award.