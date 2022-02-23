These are the top 100 hybrid workplaces across Canada

As many Canadian workers return to offices full-time, the idea of hybrid workplaces seems to be gaining popularity.

Great Place To Work, a company that surveys and examines work culture internationally, collaborated with tech giant Microsoft to determine the top 100 hybrid workplaces in the country.

The list was created based on employee responses to surveys and the workplace programs and practices of each organization, among other factors.

But what exactly is a hybrid workplace?

Unlike traditional nine-to-five office jobs, hybrid work allows people to work flexibly.

“In a hybrid work model, employees have more flexibility to get work done when they’re most productive,” explained Envoy, a company that specializes in enabling hybrid work at companies.

“For example, some people work best early in the morning while others do better in the evening. They can also choose to work with teammates on-site or do heads-down work from a remote location.”

So if you’re the kind of person who feels more productive in an office setting, or someone who works better at night, a hybrid workplace might be right up your alley.

Ontario is home to 72 of the 100 best places for hybrid work in the country, and 43 of them are from Toronto alone. There are 10 in BC, nine in Quebec, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, one in New Brunswick, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia each.

Great Place To Work also divided the companies into categories. Thirty-four of the firms operate in the field of information technology, 18 in financial services and insurance, 16 in professional services, six in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, six in retail, four in manufacturing and production, four health care, three hospitality, and four simply fall into the “other” category.

There is also one workplace each for the transportation, construction, one media, real estate, and entertainment categories.

Some of the company names you might recognize in the list are Rexall, AIR MILES, Infosys, RBC, FedEx Express, Sun Life, Visa, Thomson Reuters, Dow, and Intuit.

Check out the full list of Canada’s best hybrid workplaces here.