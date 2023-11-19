Canucks’ Hughes credits his hockey-playing mom for success

It’s been quite a season for the Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

He was man-possessed at the start of the season, leading all NHL defencemen so far with 28 points. This total is also tied for first among all players. This start has Hughes as one of the early-season favourites for the Norris Trophy and has helped the Canucks establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

This didn’t happen overnight for the 24-year-old. He grew up in a hockey family alongside two brothers, Jack and Luke, who have also broken into the NHL, a dad who worked in player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs for a time, and a dedicated mother who had an extensive career playing for the United States national team.

Hughes appeared on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours segment following Saturday night’s loss to the Seattle Kraken, where he talked about the impact his mother, Ellen, has had on his career.

“She is someone who got us to where we are,” Hughes said, referring to himself and his brothers. “She drove us up the mountain.

“My dad, we talk to him a lot about hockey, but my mom was always there driving us to rinks and pitching in as well with thoughts about the games.”

Ellen Weinberg-Hughes has impacted more than just her family. She is already a member of the University of New Hampshire Athletics Hall of Fame and was recently inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2024.

Hughes said that the latest induction came as a surprise to him, and he couldn’t be more happy for his mother.

“That was kind of sprung on us out of nowhere,” said Hughes. “Just woke up to a text from my dad saying she was inducted, but I am really happy for her.”

Ellen has not shied away from staying in the game. Apart from raising three very talented NHL players, she has also recently been involved with the U.S. National Women’s team.

“[The U.S. National Women’s team] is lucky to have her but not as lucky as us.”