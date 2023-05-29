Canucks goalie Silovs gets "MVP" chants at epic celebration in Latvia

Latvia declared today a national holiday after the tiny country of just 1.88 million people captured its first-ever medal at the IIHF World Championship.

They did so in dramatic fashion, securing the biggest win in Latvian hockey history by beating USA in overtime on Sunday in the bronze medal game.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs and his teammates not only took home bronze medals but were also awarded Presidential medals today at Riga Palace from Latvian President Egils Levits.

The Latvian president noted that while Canada won the world championship, Latvia won the real gold.

“You gave the nation a sense of unity for a moment, that we are all together, we have one goal, that we are compatible with each other,” he said, according to a report out of Latvia. “Such moments in history are rare, and you gave us one of these moments yesterday.”

The underdog Latvians returned home from Finland to a hero’s welcome, as an estimated 30,000 fans filled the streets of Riga.

“One of the reasons why it is necessary to declare a holiday is the need to give the residents of the regions the opportunity to welcome the Latvian hockey team to Riga,” another report said.

The rally in front of the Freedom Monument in Riga was a sight to see and was certainly more impressive than most Stanley Cup parades.

Latvia warmly embraces their heroic hockey team, returning home with deserved 🥉@IIHFHockey 🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/spQrsyfkAW — Raitis Narme (@RaitisNarme) May 29, 2023

Let's make that this picture reach world headlines!

Latvian nation welcomes Latvian national hockey team home.

They are our champions! 🇱🇻 Photo: TV3 Latvia pic.twitter.com/KO16RUQknz — Jānis Dombrava (@janisdombrava) May 29, 2023

LIVE no Brīvības pieminekļa pic.twitter.com/QwENGiye9D — Kaspars Škinčs (@kasparsskincs) May 29, 2023

We should all embrace our semi-victories, just as Latvia celebrates its historic bronze medal at the hockey world championship. I mean it! pic.twitter.com/D5zRAC2BTO — Anastasia Stognei (@NastyaStognei) May 29, 2023

Welcoming the Latvian hockey team in Riga. 🇱🇻

Their plane went through water arches. Very cool. 💦#IIHFWorlds 🎥 LTV1 / Tiešraide pic.twitter.com/UFu5Aa9No3 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 29, 2023

The biggest reason for Latvia’s success was Silovs, the Canucks goalie prospect that played most of last season in Abbotsford.

Silovs was named MVP of the entire tournament, which is an incredible accomplishment for the 22-year-old Riga native. The only goaltender in the tournament to play every single one of his team’s games, Silovs finished with an impressive .921 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average.

So when it was time for Silovs to step up to the microphone, he was greeted with MVP chants from the overjoyed crowd.

MVP chants for #Canucks Arturs Silovs during celebrations at the Freedom Monument in Riga. 🇱🇻

🎥 🎥 LTV1 / Tiešraide pic.twitter.com/UkZBaB2yBP — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 29, 2023

“I still can’t believe we won the game, it’s so special for our country, for our team. We really deserved it, we played so hard,” Silovs said post-game in a video posted to social media by the IIHF. “I think for sure it’s the best moment for me. Playing in such a huge tournament and managing to win the trophy and the medals, it’s so insane.”