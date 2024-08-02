Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs seems to be having a fun summer after his breakout performance last spring.

The goalie posted to social media some photos from a Porsche dealership where he’s signed a brand deal. Fans will be quick to note he’s wearing his famous pink paisley, which went viral last spring.

“After the end of the ‘electric’ NHL ‘play-off’ season, returning to Latvia, I had the opportunity to test and enjoy the new, fully electric Porsche Taycan,” reads the Instagram caption, which has been translated to English.

“As a brand, ‘Porsche’ is primarily associated with speed and power for me, but when talking about ‘Taycan,’ I can say that it is also a very comfortable car.”

He goes on to write a glowing review of the latest Porsche, which he can be seen with in the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artūrs Šilovs (@arturssilovs1)

The famous shirt that Silovs is wearing is the one he rocked during last year’s playoff run, which his teammates had fun with. J.T. Miller pranked the young goaltender and wore the shirt on the ice at practice.

It was a memorable light-hearted moment in the middle of an intense playoff run.

“He’s gotta know better,” said defenceman Nikita Zadorov at the time. “He’s not in a nightclub in Riga, Latvia.”

J.T. Miller with an … interesting jersey today for practice. pic.twitter.com/ouBp3jMckM — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) May 2, 2024

Canucks fans found the shirt online last spring and bought it until it sold out.

Silovs became a fan favourite during the postseason as he performed exceptionally well after being thrust into action. He recorded a shutout in Game 6 to eliminate the Nashville Predators, becoming the youngest person in Canucks history to record a playoff shutout.