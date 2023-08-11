Canucks sign free agent centre Pius Suter to cheap two-year contract

It appears the Vancouver Canucks have the third-line centre they were looking for.

GM Patrik Allvin has announced that the Canucks have signed free agent centre Pius Suter to a two-year contract worth just $1.6 million per season.

A 27-year-old undrafted centre from Switzerland, Suter has proven to be a consistent point producer in three NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

Suter potted 27 points in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season with Chicago — a 40-point pace in an 82-game season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound pivot spent the last two years in Detroit, and posted career-highs in games played (82), goals (15), assists (21), and points (36) in 2021-22.

Suter appeared in 79 games with the Red Wings last season, scoring 24 points, including 14 goals.

Playing 14:04 per game, including an average of 1:44 shorthanded minutes with the Red Wings last season, Suter was one of the team’s most relied-upon penalty-killing forwards.

Suter struggled in the faceoff dot last season, with a 46.8 faceoff winning percentage. He was better in that area in 2021-22, at a more respectable 49.3%.

A defensively-responsible centre, Suter is rated favourably by analytics experts.

For all the free agency talk for, I'm surprised no one is talking about Pius Suter. From his analytics he could be a very good middle 6 Center on a contender. pic.twitter.com/NZ2VnBR5Bn — Guru (@Guruelous) June 26, 2023

Pius Suter, signed 2x$1.6M by VAN, is a defensive bottom six forward and penalty killer. Can create chances and goals close to the net. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/kqAg7Q9tWb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 11, 2023

Suter fits a need for the Canucks, which is why we’ve featured him multiple times when looking at potential free-agent fits. He figures to battle with Teddy Blueger for the third-line centre spot, while second-year centreman Nils Aman could also figure into the team’s plans.

Suter gives Vancouver more depth on the penalty kill, which should help alleviate a problem area for the team in recent years.

What remains to be seen is how the Canucks will get under the salary cap next season. CapFriendly projects Vancouver to have less than a million dollars in cap space if both Tanner Pearson and Tucker Poolman remain on long-term injured reserve. Poolman isn’t expected to play next season, but Pearson could, which would add $3.25 million, putting the Canucks over the cap if no other moves are made.