Canucks re-sign pending free agent Noah Juulsen to two-year contract

Noah Juulsen is here to stay, as the Vancouver Canucks have re-signed the pending unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old defenceman has signed a two-year, two-way contract to keep him in the Canucks organization.

“We are happy to have Noah back with our hockey club,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a press release. “He showed last season that he can step up and compete for a spot at the NHL level and also was a key leader and contributor in Abbotsford both on and off the ice.”

A first-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015, Juulsen hasn’t lived up to the hype, but it appears he has found a home.

The Abbotsford native has been a nice depth addition to the club since the Canucks acquired him in 2021 as part of a trade with the Florida Panthers that included Olli Juolevi and Juho Lammikko. Playing primarily with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in each of the last two seasons, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner has been solid in limited NHL minutes, appearing in 12 games last season.

Ten of the 12 games Juulsen played for Vancouver last season came after February 27, when an unheralded group of AHL defencemen kept the Canucks afloat.

Juulsen will earn the NHL league-minimum salary of $775,000 when called up to Vancouver, and between $450,000 and $475,000 while in Abbotsford, according to a report from Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK.

Juulsen was set to become an unrestricted free agent tomorrow, where he would be free to sign with any other team in the league.