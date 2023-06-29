One of the poll questions we considered after the Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout was whether the Vancouver Canucks still need to trade a winger?

Were Brock Boeser and Conor Garland still on the block? And were they more tradeable now that we were in the offseason with more teams having more cap space (theoretically)?

The first week of the NHL offseason has given us a glimpse of what salaried wingers are worth on the trade market. And the returns have been… uhh… not good.

Thursday, the New York Islanders paid a second-round pick to send Josh Bailey to the Chicago Blackhawks, who bought him out, and the Edmonton Oilers gave away Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings. That was one day after the Vegas Golden Knights accepted a third-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Reilly Smith.

Now, not all of these wingers are equal in terms of production or contract value. But the conclusion is the same: it’s a buyer’s market.

At this point, with their cap crunch somewhat solved by the OEL buyout, the Canucks can’t expect much — if anything — in return for Boeser and Garland.

There is still a case that the Canucks are winger heavy and should balance the lineup by trading a winger for a defenceman. But in this market, good luck.

And given that their goal is to make the playoffs this season, they’re better served keeping both.