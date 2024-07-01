Canucks lose out on Guentzel, Tanev, Toffoli in free agency

It has not been an eventful morning for theVancouver Canucks so far as they have struck out on several of their reported free agent targets.

It appears as if the team might need to go bargain hunting as many of the big names rumoured to be interested in coming to Vancouver have landed elsewhere.

The news started yesterday when it was reported Jake Guentzel’s rights had been acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time 40-goal scorer signed a massive seven-year contract with the Florida based team worth $9 million per season.

LOCKED IN. 🔒 We have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth an AAV of $9 million. 📝: https://t.co/LAyirt4tJw pic.twitter.com/K0AJjnmOTj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 1, 2024

The Canucks and Guentzel have been linked many times over the past year. He would’ve been one of the largest free agency acquisitions in team history and helped plug the gaping hole on the wings in the Canucks depth chart.

While Guentzel was the most high-profile named attached to the Canucks, the reigning Pacific Division champions also have missed out on several other options.

Tyler Toffoli, who the Canucks traded for back in 2020, has reportedly signed with the San Jose Sharks per NHL.com’s Kevin Weekes. The 32-year-old was thought to have been on the Canucks radar but will now be competing for a divisional rival.

The winger’s new four-year deal with the Sharks is worth $6 million per season per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Defenceman Chris Tanev, who once played for the Canucks and has been linked to them multiple times over the past 12 months, has also found a new NHL home with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The right-handed veteran signed a six-year contract worth $4.5 million per season which totals to $27 million.

Players are flying off the board but none so far have been signed by the Canucks.

Players people were talking about for the #Canucks that are gone… Guentzel

Tanev

Toffoli

Dillon

Martinook — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 1, 2024

There are still lots of options left in the free agency pool but many of the big names have been signed. The Canucks will need to turn their attention to other targets on their list as they haven’t been successful with some of the big names they’ve been linked to recently.