Canucks sign Arturs Silovs to cheap two-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed breakout goalie Arturs Silovs to a new contract.

The team announced today they’ve agreed on a two-year deal with the 23-year-old netminder. The deal carries a cap hit of just $850,000, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

#Canucks Arturs Silovs: 2 years x $850k. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 16, 2024

The Latvian played in four regular-season games last year, finishing with a 3-0-1 record. He also had a 2.47 goals-against-average and a .881% save percentage during those games. In total, he’s played nine NHL games across two seasons.

Silovs really broke onto the scene in the playoffs when he took over the crease after injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith. The young goalie played exceptionally well in relief and helped the Canucks reach Game 7 of the second round.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a 2-year contract. DETAILS | https://t.co/lTJtetk5jJ pic.twitter.com/w0xtW066qv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 16, 2024

He made Canucks history in the first round as the youngest goalie in franchise history to record a playoff shutout. It came in an elimination Game 6 against the Nashville Predators.

“Artūrs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release.

“We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club. Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career.”

Silovs has the inside edge on the full-time backup role in the NHL next season, although he will face competition from the recently signed Jiri Patera.