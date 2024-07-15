Canucks are still selling Lapierre jerseys and he can't believe it

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Maxim Lapierre hasn’t lost his sense of humour.

The now-retired forward had some fun on social media the other day when he saw that the Canucks are still selling his jersey in the team store. The bottom-six energizer hasn’t played for the team since 2013.

“I think the Canucks are paying people to take them right?” reads his hilarious post, which also has a few emojis attached to the end.

I think the @Canucks are paying people to take them right? 😅😅😅 https://t.co/GKp99zmG2q — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) July 13, 2024

Fans loved Lapierre poking fun at himself, and the social media post got some good reactions.

The Canucks traded for Lapierre at the 2011 trade deadline as they assembled one of their best teams in franchise history.

He was a key member of that Canucks team which made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Boston Bruins.

Lapierre scored one of the most memorable goals of that playoff run in Game 5 against the Bruins. The forward broke a third-period 0-0 tie and scored what stood as the game-winning goal.

The win gave the Canucks a 3-2 series lead and put them just a single game away from winning the sport’s ultimate trophy. However, they would lose the next two games and come up just short.

10 years ago today: Max Lapierre scores the only goal of Game 5 and the #Canucks take a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/fgqKwNAaxh — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 10, 2021

After his time in the NHL, Lapierre played hockey professionally overseas. He eventually retired from the game for good in December 2020.

The 39-year-old is now a member of the media as he’s a co-host of a podcast called La Poche Bleue along with Guillaume Latendresse.