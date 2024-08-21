It’s official, the Vancouver Canucks are the best-looking team in the NHL.

Don’t take our word for it; a far more scientific source has figured this out.

Artificial intelligence has determined that the Canucks have the NHL’s most attractive team, with an “average attractiveness score” of 7.841 out of 10.

The research was conducted by sports betting company Tonybet, which isn’t usually our go-to source for news, but this study was too juicy to ignore.

The study’s methodology included obtaining 1,079 images of NHL players from ESPN and HockeyDB and running them through the “Attractiveness Test’s AI function” to assign a score between 1 and 10.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most attractive teams, according to the study (average attractiveness score listed in parentheses):

Vancouver Canucks (7.841) New York Rangers (7.840) Detroit Red Wings (7.699) San Jose Sharks (7.685) Philadelphia Flyers (7.683) Winnipeg Jets (7.678) Los Angeles Kings (7.654) Washington Capitals (7.635) Nashville Predators (7.626) Pittsburgh Penguins (7.600)

Individual player rankings weren’t provided, save for the most attractive players on each team.

So who was the top-ranked Canucks player?

Move over Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes because the most attractive Canucks player is apparently Nils Åman. The 24-year-old Swede scored a 9.33 attractiveness score.