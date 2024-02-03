The Canucks' team dog Ryp has passed away

Some sad news to report on today, as the Vancouver Canucks team dog Ryp has passed away.

The tragic news was announced by Canucks Sports & Entertainment employee Jill White. White posted a clip to her Instagram story with the caption, “RYP you were beyond perfect.”

I don’t want to put a damper on the #Canucks All-Star weekend, but we lost a good one. Unfortunately, it looks like the team dog Ryp has passed away. A video was posted by Jill White on her Instagram story this afternoon Sad news pic.twitter.com/BBaivWUlaj — Joshua Griffith (@JoshuaGriffith0) February 3, 2024

Ryp, who was named after the late Rick Rypien, was introduced by the Canucks ahead of the 2022-23 season. Fans were able to help come up with his name.

“To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate,” the Canucks wrote on their website. “Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. He is a helper. We know Ryp will make a tremendous impact on the life of his forever teammate following his training.”

When announcing Ryp, the Canucks said that he would be trained as a service dog to work with a visually impaired client, a child with autism, or a veteran/First Responder living with OSI-PTSD.

Rypien played 111 games in a Canucks sweater from 2005 to 2010. Despite his rather small 5-foot-11, 194-pound frame, he was as tough as they came, quickly establishing himself as one of the NHL’s better scrappers. He passed away on August 15th, 2011, at just 27 years old.

“A hockey hero, a son, a brother, an uncle, a teammate, a friend – former Canuck Rick Rypien meant so much to so many,” said the team website. “He accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and has left a legacy of support that has helped countless fans around the world through the Hockey Talks program.”

There has been no further comment on Ryp from White or the Canucks. Daily Hive has reached out to the Canucks for more details.