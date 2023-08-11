Now that the San Jose Sharks have parted with Erik Karlsson, the conditions are ripe for a Tyler Myers acquisition. You might remember Frank Seravalli’s information of a couple months ago on the Daily Faceoff that the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks were working on a deal.

That it hasn’t happened yet may well be a function of Myers’ $5 million bonus due next month. Once that is paid, Myers would cost the Sharks — or any other team — just $1 million in compensation.

And you’d have to think the Sharks are inclined to do this deal following the Karlsson trade. They now have minutes available on the right side of their defence, and part of the return for Karlsson — forwards Mikael Granlund and Mike Hoffman — are veterans expected to be traded over the next couple of deadlines.

It’s a full teardown rebuild in the Bay Area. Sell stars, acquire vets on expiring deals, and turn them both into future assets.

For the Canucks, the conditions are ripe, too. They’ve just signed Pius Suter and project to be over the salary cap.

The question now is: will it cost the Canucks anything to unload the contract? Particularly if Tanner Pearson is healthy and they have to account for him (and his $3.25 million cap hit) on their season-opening roster?