Canucks shake up lines and it includes moving Pettersson to the wing

The Vancouver Canucks seem to be making some big changes to their lineup ahead of a crucial Game 5 tonight.

The team showed off some these new line combinations at a fully attended morning skate.

Suter – Miller – Boeser

Joshua – Blueger – Garland

Höglander – Lindholm – Pettersson

Di Giuseppe – Åman – Podkolzin

Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, and Linus Karlsson were the odd men out. They appear to be healthy scratches for tonight.

Despite saying yesterday that he didn’t want to break up the team’s top two lines, Rick Tocchet did so today. Elias Pettersson has been moved to the wing on an all-Swedish line with Elias Lindholm and Nils Höglander.

“I think puck possession and forecheck is something that we’ve talked about where we have to improve on,” said Tocchet today. “Maybe a couple of changes in here that can help us.”

The coach has also reunited the team’s third line from earlier this season with Teddy Blueger centring Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland. The trio was extremely successful until they were split up following Joshua’s hand injury.

Dakota Joshua, Conor Garland, and Teddy Blueger all in red this morning. The line looks to be back together. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/tcfucB1xdB — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 16, 2024

“Obviously Garland and Dakota have good chemistry,” said the Canucks head coach. “They’re really good on the forecheck and I think Teddy is kind of that third guy kind of read the play, jumped in there when he could. He’s good reading off Garland and Dak.”

Nils Höglander and Vasily Podkolzin both get back into the lineup. Höglander has spent the past two games as a healthy scratch and Podkolzin has yet to play a playoff game.

“I think it could be good for me too, to watching from up top and see where I can do better,” said Höglander about his time in the press box.

“Happy to be back in the lineup and it’s great opportunity for me and the team as well,” commented Podkolzin.

The defence group looked a lot more familiar as the Canucks went back to some common pairings they’ve been using as of late.

Hughes – Hronek

Soucy – Myers

Zadorov – Cole

The extra defencemen were Noah Juulsen and Mark Friedman who appear to be healthy scratches tonight.

Carson Soucy will return to the lineup after missing Game 4 due to suspension.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the Canucks and Edmonton Oilers battle to take the series lead. With the series tied at two games apiece, this crucial Game 5 offers a huge chance to come within a single game of advancing.