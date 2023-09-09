Canucks not commenting on SFU practice rink talks

The Vancouver Canucks will not be discussing any potential plans regarding a practice rink with the media at this time.

David Quadrelli of Canucks Army reported on Friday that the Canucks have been in talks with Simon Fraser University in regards to building a practice facility on its campus. The Canucks are one of just two NHL teams, along with the Calgary Flames, who don’t currently have their own dedicated practice facility.

Quadrelli is reporting that Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini has met with SFU president Joy Johnson on at least two occasions about the potential of building a practice facility. In a statement shared with Daily Hive, Canucks Sports and Entertainment president Michael Doyle said finding a practice facility is a “priority,” but the team wasn’t ready to comment on the SFU option.

“We have nothing to say right now but this remains a priority for ownership and management and we continue to explore many options,” Doyle said. “When we have something to disclose, we surely will.”

Last offseason, Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford admitted that getting a practice facility in place was a top priority for the organization.

“The other priority, and we’re gaining momentum on it, is the practice rink,” Rutherford said in a press conference in May of 2022. “Getting down to two, maybe three different sites. Very close to making a decision on the site.”

Back in 2018, there were plans in place to have a new practice facility built right across from Rogers Arena at the Plaza of Nations. However, those plans fell apart in 2021, which meant it was back to the drawing board for the Canucks.

Whether or not there can be something worked out with SFU remains to be seen, but it appears there are positive steps being taken given that Aquilini has met with Johnson on more than one occasion to have some discussions.