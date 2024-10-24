"He's totally changed": Garland has outgrown the Canucks third line

Conor Garland has gone from trade bait to fan favourite with the Vancouver Canucks in a remarkably short period of time.

Acquired as part of the regrettable Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade three years ago, Garland is proving that deal wasn’t all bad for Vancouver. A little over a year ago, Garland was the topic of trade speculation. He didn’t seem to be a fit on Vancouver’s roster, and his agent was reportedly given permission to talk to other teams to seek a trade.

It’s a good thing the Canucks didn’t find a trade partner then because Garland has flourished ever since. And he looks poised to take another step forward this season.

Garland was a consistent contributor, mostly in a third-line role with Dakota Joshua, in 2023-24.

What’s becoming clear now is that the 5-foot-10 winger has outgrown the third line.

His stats last season (20 goals, 47 points) provide some evidence of that. But imagine the numbers Garland could put up this season in an elevated role. The 28-year-old Massachusetts native produced last season playing primarily with Teddy Blueger as his centre, and settling for scraps on the second power play unit.

But that has changed so far this season.

Garland has a fan in head coach Rick Tocchet, who noted his “willingness to change as a player” after practice today.

“I had him in Arizona (from 2018-19 to 2020-21), he’s totally changed,” said Tocchet. “Over the last year, as much as everybody talks about his offence, he’s really turned out to be a good defensive player. Maybe three to four years ago, you probably wouldn’t have said that.

“I give him all the credit wanting to learn.”

Garland has impressed Tocchet so much with his defensive play that the coach said that he’s now looking to get him involved on the penalty kill.

“He’s a student of the game. He’s always at the rink, trying to get better. That’s why Gars has prepared himself for these pressure moments. He’s done a hell of a job for me.”

Finding a winger for Elias Pettersson was a top priority for Canucks management last offseason, and they spent in free agency. But Garland, who scored 42 even-strength points last season (just six fewer than Brock Boeser), may have been the man for the job all along.

Garland has been promoted to the second line with Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander, and is a new addition on the Canucks’ top power play unit.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be a permanent fixture on PP1, but at even strength, it’s clear Garland should play alongside Pettersson or another elite centre like J.T. Miller going forward.

“Garland drives a lot of the play. When you play with Garland… you gotta be near him, you gotta be willing to move around with Garland. If you’re standing around, it’s probably not good. So I think Petey’s starting to understand that,” Tocchet said of his new second line.

“Garland likes to have the puck a lot, but you gotta move around him so that he can distribute the puck.”

Garland and Pettersson appear to be developing some chemistry, with Höglander benefitting at the end of a pretty passing play in Philadelphia.

Vancouver goal! Scored by Nils Hoglander with 03:51 remaining in the 1st period. Assisted by Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland. Philadelphia: 0

Vancouver: 1#VANvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Xiq76L6rQe — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 19, 2024

They nearly did it again three nights later in Chicago.

The #Canucks came to play today, some great chances by the Höglander-Pettersson-Garland line pic.twitter.com/A3OTcJcpmP — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 23, 2024

Will it last? And where does that leave Joshua when he returns to the lineup?

Time will tell, but what we’re seeing with Garland isn’t just a streak of good fortune. Garland has the skill, determination, and attention to detail in his game that makes him a valuable contributor.

That sounds like a top-six winger to me.