There's a new NHL website that's just like CapFriendly used to be

After years of providing fans with an all-in-one source for everything related to the NHL’s salary cap, CapFriendly has officially shut down. There’s good news, however, as a new site that is almost identical has been launched.

A new brand named CapWages recently announced that it would be putting together a CapFriendly alternative. The site is now active so that all hockey fans can remain up to date on player contracts, all 32 teams’ cap space, and more.

Let's say you're the Washington @Capitals and one of your newest employees isn't working out. What to do… Good news! 🎉 There's a new salary tracking website that just introduced a buyout calculator! 😌 🧮📊https://t.co/vdGDxnCx4r pic.twitter.com/4waHNpwtr9 — CapWages (@CapWages) July 12, 2024

This is great news for hockey fans, who had been relying on CapFriendly for many years to help keep them up to date on all things salary wise across the league. Roughly one week prior to CapWages announcing their start, it was confirmed that the Washington Capitals had purchased the rights to CapFriendly, which would permanently shut the site down. Sure enough, it was officially shut down days ago.

“After 9 years of late nights, early mornings, missed holidays and family events while diligently updating the website and developing tools, the CapFriendly team has made the decision to begin a new chapter and challenge!” The CapFriendly site now reads. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the support and interest in CapFriendly our fans have shown over the years.”

It’s also worth mentioning that along with CapWages, there is also PuckPedia, which stays up to date on all things salary around the NHL. Both are great alternatives to those who have used CapFriendly as a resource throughout the years.