The Vancouver Canucks were busy during free agency.

But despite a flurry of activity, the defence remains unchanged. The Canucks currently have eight NHL defencemen under contract. All of them were with the team last season.

It’s clearly the biggest weakness for the club heading into 2022-23.

With the Canucks capped out, the most obvious way to improve the defence is to trade a top-six forward away, with the most obvious candidates being either J.T. Miller or Conor Garland.

Vancouver Canucks feel they’ve improved up front, but recognize they have to upgrade their blue line. They intend to that via trade and will need time to develop possibilities. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

The Canucks have a desperate need to find young talent on the right side of their blue line.

Below is a list of nine potential trade targets consisting of young, right-side defenders on teams who could be in the market for a top-six forward.

1. John Marino, Pittsburgh Penguins

Let’s start with a player who the Canucks have reportedly been interested in for months.

We’ve previously done a deep dive into 25-year-old John Marino, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are now reportedly shopping him after some of their other offseason moves. The Penguins could ideally use another top-nine forward, and Rob Rossi from The Athletic reported that Miller has interest in playing for his hometown team in Pittsburgh.

Both teams are basically capped out. Could a third party help facilitate a trade for either squad?

2. Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche

Don’t be fooled by Samuel Girard’s size. The 24-year-old is a stellar, top-four shutdown defender. The Colorado Avalanche could be looking to move on from the defenceman, especially if they plan on re-signing Nazem Kadri.

Opinion | "So would it be hockey blasphemy to propose defenseman Sam Girard and his $5 million salary should be made available on the trade market?" (via @markkiszla) https://t.co/wSV6iUzwm4 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) July 14, 2022

Girard is a nice piece, but the Avalanche proved they could win a Cup without him after he broke his sternum in Round Two. He has five years left on a deal that pays him $5 million per season.

3. Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators could be a sneaky candidate to acquire a top-six forward. They’ve made moves this season that signal they’re all in on trying to make some noise, such as trading for veteran defenceman Ryan McDonagh.

On paper though, they’re a fringe playoff team who needs help offensively.

Coquitlam native Dante Fabbro would be an ideal target for the Canucks. The 24-year-old was Roman Josi’s main partner last season, playing a steady, stay-at-home game to compliment the high-flying Swiss defenceman. Fabbro did, however, play fewer minutes than another young, right-shot defenceman in Nashville, Alexandre Carrier.

With McDonagh in the fold and Carrier on the rise, Fabbro seems like a luxury.

4. Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins

Brandon Carlo is a perfect fit for the Vancouver Canucks. The 6’5″, 212-pound defenceman plays an old-school, physical, stay-at-home brand of hockey.

The Bruins desperately need help on offence if they want to remain relevant in the Atlantic Division. A rugged goal scorer like Miller also fits their brand of hockey.

5. Nils Lundkvist, New York Rangers

A potential deal between the New York Rangers and the Canucks has been overanalyzed for months. It’s already been reported that the Rangers were willing to deal 21-year-old defenceman Nils Lundkvist in a deal for Miller, but 20-year-old Braden Schneider was off limits.

Schneider is a better fit based on the fact that he’s bigger, but Lundkvist is an intelligent, puck-moving defenceman with top-four upside.

6. Reilly Walsh, New Jersey Devils

Reilly Walsh appears ready to become a full-time NHLer. The 23-year-old just completed his second pro season as one of the best players for the Utica Comets, which is now the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

Walsh also used to play with Canucks defencemen Jack Rathbone at Harvard in the NCAA. Rathbone had high praise for his former teammate.

“He’s a great player and a great guy,” Rathbone said in an interview. “He’s got all the tools to be a special player at the NHL level.”

Reilly Walsh, coast to coast. pic.twitter.com/X4Y2QB3Lu6 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 18, 2021

The Devils should be in the market for another elite forward, especially after losing out on Johnny Gaudreau. They also just drafted right shot defencemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec in back-t0-back years, making Walsh a luxury.

7. Shakir Mukhamadullin, New Jersey Devils

Drafted by the Devils with the 20th overall selection in 2020, Shakir Mukhamadullin likely needs two more years of seasoning until he’s NHL ready. It was impressive that he played against top competition in the KHL last season, but his progression stagnated. He is coming over to North America to play in the AHL in 2022-23.

Mukhamadullin primarily plays the right side, although he is a left-shot defender.

8. Scott Morrow, Carolina Hurricanes

Scott Morrow is one of the best right-shot defenders not currently playing in the NHL.

However, he’s still at least a year away from being NHL ready. Morrow was dominant during his NCAA rookie season, scoring 13 goals and posting 33 points in 37 games. He’s showing legitimate top-four upside.

For Carolina, even after adding Max Pacioretty, they should still be in the market for an impact forward. Adding a player like Miller without subtracting a big piece from their current roster would make an already formidable team that much better.

9. Joey Keane, Carolina Hurricanes

If the Canucks aren’t able to unearth Morrow from the Hurricanes, Joey Keane could also be a target. While his upside isn’t as high as Morrow’s, the 23-year-old played a big role for Carolina’s Calder Cup-winning AHL affiliate in Chicago this past season.

Keane is currently an RFA who could reasonably challenge for an NHL roster spot next season.