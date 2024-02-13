Canucks tickets are going for more than double the price now

The Vancouver Canucks bandwagon is growing, and ticket prices are rising alongside it.

As the team continues to play well, more and more fans are looking to cheer them on. The increased demand has sent the cost of tickets upwards, resulting in some staggering prices to watch the team at Rogers Arena.

Well okay guess I’m not going to anymore games this season lmao pic.twitter.com/PXaXQBTJ1X — hay (@spookyghourl) February 13, 2024

The Canucks play two games at the end of this week on their next home stand against the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets.

Both games are sold out — except for four seats in The Sportsbar for the matchup against the Red Wings — and thus, fans will need to buy resale tickets to get in the building.

The cheapest pair of tickets to see the Red Wings play cost $151.29 each. This will get you in section 302 in the upper bowl, just four rows from the back of the building.

At the start of the season, this game was in the “Regular+” tier, and low-end tickets cost $60 to $67. This means there’s been a 152.15% increase in price.

The cost to get in the lower bowl is $183.27 per ticket. While this may seem like a lot, it’s actually a solid deal compared to some of the other games on the schedule.

If you want to get in the building for the game against the Jets on Saturday night, the cheapest pair of tickets starts at $203.28 each. That will get you in the very last row of the 300 level.

Prior to the season starting, this was a “Premium” game, and tickets cost $71 to $84.

To get in the lower bowl for the game against the Jets, tickets start at $240.79. This means for you and a friend to go to the game and sit in the 100 level, it’ll cost about $500 before transportation, food, or drinks are included.

The rest of the games in February are not much different. The absolute cheapest ticket is $147.60 to see the Los Angeles Kings on February 29, just a few bucks less than the upcoming Red Wings game.

The most expensive game this month is the matchup against the Boston Bruins. Before the season, it was one of just three games that was deemed “Marquee,” the second highest tier possible.

This means tickets ranged from $102 to $153 on the low end. It’s now completely sold out, and the cheapest pair of tickets are $250.47 each.

The Canucks are playing exciting hockey games and are once again the hottest ticket in town. As the playoffs draw closer, the cost to get into Rogers Arena will likely continue to rise.

The jump in cost has caused a reaction from some fans on social media.

looking at the prices for the rest of the home games for the Canucks, and yikes. I'm glad I impulse bought a 3 game pack in November. — A living fart from the butt of a lesser God (@_robin_sparkles) February 13, 2024

Honestly sad, 500 bucks for you and a buddy to watch the Canucks, don’t even get me started on food and drink prices! — Chase (@CVeljacic) February 13, 2024

Damn I didn’t know the increase in cost of living also includes Canucks tickets… — Quinn Hughes (@LidstromToews) February 13, 2024