Canucks will debut the tallest defence pair in the league tonight

The Vancouver Canucks defence will be an intimidating group to go up against for opposing teams moving forward.

The Canucks acquired Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames on Thursday, adding both size and skill to their back end. Standing at 6-foot-6, Zadorov is one of the biggest players in the NHL today and happens to be joining a team in the Canucks who boast 6-foot-8 Tyler Myers. As it turns out, the two are set to be a pairing for tonight’s game versus the Flames.

Per @EricFrancis, Zadorov paired with Tyler Myers at morning skate. A 13-foot duo https://t.co/lNJsY7RCVu — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 2, 2023

While Myers isn’t known for being overly physical, Zadorov more than makes up for that. The 28-year-old is one of the NHL’s best open-ice hitters, using his massive 248-pound frame to lay out opponents on a nightly basis.

On top of the intimidation factor both Zadorov and Myers will have on opposing teams due to their size, they could also be a tough pair to play against. Their reach and ability to get sticks on pucks, thanks to their lengthy frames, could cause fits for opponents, something that head coach Rick Tocchet will certainly be hoping to see.

While any debut for a new player is worth tuning into, Zadorov’s is all the more intriguing given that it will come against his former Flames team. Despite requesting a trade out of Calgary, it seems that there are no hard feelings between himself and his former teammates about how the entire situation played out. Nonetheless, expect a hard-fought battle between the two sides as they look to improve their positions in what has suddenly become a very competitive Pacific Division. Puck drop in this one is set for 8:00 pm MT.