Canucks sign recent draft pick Sawyer Mynio to three-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks have announced the signing of one of their most recent draft picks. Defenceman Sawyer Mynio has inked a three-year, entry-level contract GM Patrik Allvin announced this morning.

The Kamloops-born blueliner was selected by the Canucks in the third round of the 2023 draft, 89th overall. He was one of four defencemen picked by the Canucks last June.

“Sawyer has gained some valuable experience since we drafted him, taking part in our summer development camp, Penticton Young Stars Tournament and our Training Camp in Victoria,” Allvin said in a media release. “We have liked the way he has looked on the ice and our staff is looking forward to helping him improve his game and skillset in the years to come.”

The 18-year-old scored 31 points (5-26-31) in 68 games with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds last season. Mynio, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound rearguard, tied for fourth among WHL defencemen in plus-minus, with an impressive +50 rating. The left-shot defenceman added four points (1-3-4) in 19 playoff games, en route to Seattle’s appearance in the Memorial Cup Final.

After he was drafted, Mynio indicated that he wanted to put on more weight and anticipated getting more offensive opportunities with the Thunderbirds.

“I hope to bring a lot more offensively next year,” Mynio told reporters at the NHL Draft in Nashville.

He also said his favourite player growing up was Duncan Keith.

“I hope to get some power play time, like that. I think that would definitely help my personal records a lot. That would definitely grow my game a lot more.”